Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Nate Rogers, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Wetumpka was finally able to secure its first football win of the season, and quarterback Nate Rogers had a big say in the convincing win over Park Crossing. Under the bright lights of the Cramton Bowl, Rogers was 11-of-14 passing for a season-high 164 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he notched his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season as he recorded 104 yards and another touchdown.
Lindsey Brown, volleyball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: The Edgewood Academy volleyball team keeps on rolling, and Alabama commit Lindsey Brown had a massive say in that achievement this week. In two matches over Lakeside and Macon-East, both 3-0 sweeps, Brown recorded 17 kills, 14 service aces, 23 assists and 8 digs. While dominating on the court, she also ended her week by being named Edgewood’s homecoming queen.
Luke Strength, football
School: Holtville
Last week: The Holtville football team pitched its first shutout of the 2023 season, and linebacker Luke Strength was one of the key contributors in the defensive gem. In the 21-0 win over Selma on Friday night, Strength recorded 11 solo tackles and one assist, resulting in 12 total tackles. Strength has recorded double-digit tackles in three straight games as he has helped Holtville to a 2-0 start in region play.