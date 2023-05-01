Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Tanner Potts, baseball
School: Holtville
Last week: With Holtville’s back against the wall in Round 2 of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs, Potts came through at the plate and on the mound. Potts threw a complete game and allowed only four runs while striking out four as Holtville beat Elmore County, 12-4, in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1. At the plate, Potts had four doubles and four RBIs on the weekend.
Angel Martinez, soccer
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Wetumpka’s leading scorer and star sophomore came through in the biggest moments for the Indians soccer team. In the first round matchup against Pike Road, Martinez scored three goals to give himself a hat trick in the win. Tied 2-2, he scored his third goal and final goal on a penalty kick in the closing minutes. The goal ended up being the game-winner as the Indians advanced to the second round.
Kayden Slay, track and field
School: Tallassee
Last week: The Tallassee senior and first-year track and field star continues to shine in all of his events this year. In the sectional events this past weekend, Slay won four sectional championships and earned himself four gold medals and a place in the state championships. He won in the 110 meter hurdles, the high jump, the long jump, and the triple jump.