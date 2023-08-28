Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Nate Rogers, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Despite a loss in Week 1 to Benjamin Russell, Nate Rogers showed Wetumpka fans what to expect from him this season. The dual-threat quarterback put on a show with his legs as he rushed 18 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns against the Wildcats. Through the air, he completed 11 of 28 passes for another 131 yards.
Madison Martin, volleyball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Madison Martin has been one of the most dominant forces on Edgewood’s volleyball team for three years now, and she’s had a stellar start to her senior season. In three games last week, Edgewood’s middle hitter recorded 26 kills and 10 blocks. She also added seven aces when it was her turn to serve. Edgewood is currently 14-0 and has only lost three sets the entire season.
Jabari Murphy, football
School: Elmore County
Last week: Murphy entered the season as the highest-ranked football player in the county, and he showed exactly why that was the case in the Panthers’ 56-28 win over Marbury in Week 1. The three-star receiver had 7 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, then he took a few snaps in the backfield. He had two carries for 55 yards and one touchdown. He scored on ⅓ of his touches.