Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Arthur McQueen, football
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: For the second-consecutive week, McQueen ran the ball up and down the field on Stanhope Elmore’s opponent. This week, it was Russell County who received McQueen’s onslaught of rushing yards. The junior running back rushed for a career-high 210 yards and one touchdown as the Mustangs bounced back with a 24-21 region win over Russell County. McQueen now has 360 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks.
Star Angier, volleyball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: The Wetumpka volleyball team remained perfect in area play mostly due to the play of its lone senior. In a 3-1 comeback win over rival Stanhope Elmore, Angier recorded a game-high 18 kills and was instrumental in the Indians’ offense. Not only did she have the most kills, but she ended both the third and fourth set with a kill for the last point.
Mallory Glass, cross country
School: Tallassee
Last week: Tallassee started its cross country season this weekend in Montgomery at Gateway Park, and the second-year runner has already broken all of her times from last year. Glass was the lone girl runner from Tallassee to run the 5k, and she recorded a time of 23:40.95. Not only did she beat her personal record by over a minute, but she was the fastest girl from the county to place in the event.