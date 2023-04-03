Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Colton Walls, baseball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Colton Walls found himself both on the pitching and catching end of a perfect game and no-hitter last week. Walls caught a perfect game against Lanier, then pitched two innings and struck out six batters in Thursday’s no-hitter. He continued his tear at the plate as well as he went 9-for-14 with three doubles and six RBIs. In his last two weeks, he is 18-for-24 at the plate.
Raney Jones, soccer
School: Elmore County
Last week: Raney Jones was unstoppable as the Elmore County girls soccer team picked up a much-needed area win against Tallassee last week. Jones scored four goals in the 7-0 win and couldn’t be stopped anywhere on the field. She helped the Panthers maintain possession on the Tallassee side of the field for almost the entire game.
Hailey O’Brien
School: Elmore County
Last week: O’Brien had quite the week both pitching and hitting as Elmore County went 6-2 on the week and won the Claw Classic Tournament Championship. O’Brien, on the week, pitched 27.1 innings across the eight games and allowed only 7 earned runs. Five of those came in one game, while she allowed just two across the weekend tournament. At the plate, she recorded four hits, including a double and triple, as she drove in five runs.