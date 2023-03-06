Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Brooke Royster, softball
School: Tallassee
Last week: Royster seemed to do everything for the Tallassee softball team this week as she was one of the top hitters and pitchers across the Tigers’ seven games. At the plate, she finished the week 8-of-21 with three doubles, one home run, and 10 RBIs. In the circle, she pitched in four games. She totaled 22 innings pitched and allowed only seven earned runs in the process.
Brodie Cockrell, baseball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Cockrell is becoming a mainstay in the Stanhope Elmore bullpen, and he proved that across four games this week. The senior pitched against Holtville, Marbury, Northridge, and Hazel Green this week. He pitched five scoreless innings of relief while allowing only one hit and struck out nine batters. He issued only one walk.
Mari Beth Parette, softball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: The Wetumpka junior third baseman found some power at the plate this week. Parette, in eight games, recorded eight hits while helping Wetumpka go 8-0 on the week and claim its third-consecutive tournament win. Parette was a big part in that as she hit three home runs and drove in seven RBIs.