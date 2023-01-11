Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Nate Rogers, basketball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Rogers had the most impressive performances of the week last week with his three-game stretch in the county tournament. Rogers, who is Wetumpka’s leading scorer, averaged 24 points across three games as he led the Indians to the county championship. He scored 26 points against Stanhope Elmore, 28 points against Elmore County, and 19 points against Tallassee in the championship match.
Julie Nekolna, basketball
School: Holtville
Last week: Nekolna, much like she has most of the season, was a one-woman wrecking crew in the county tournament. In the Bulldogs first game, she scored 36 points and single-handedly outscored Tallassee’s entire team. In the championship, she scored 25 points, 20 in the second half, to lead Holtville to a win over Wetumpka and claimed the program’s first ever county championship.
Zariah Fannin, basketball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Fannin also shined in the county tournament as the Wetumpka girls came up just short in the finals. In three games, Fannin paced the Lady Indians with 17 points per game. She scored 11 points against Stanhope Elmore, 21 points against Elmore County, then capped off the weekend with a 19-point performance against Holtville in the finals.