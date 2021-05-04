Every week of the high school sports season, the Wetumpka Herald will host a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Morgan Causey, track and field
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Morgan Causey was the only Elmore County area athlete to win a state championship at the AHSAA state track and field championships last weekend, with a throw of 121-01 taking the Class 6A girls javelin title. Causey’s final and best mark in the semifinals, 99-10, qualified her for the championship round by an inch. She then won gold on her last throw in finals.
Denzel Crosby, track and field
School: Tallassee
Last week: Tallassee hurdler Denzel Crosby posted two top 10 finishes at the AHSAA state championships, earning a bronze medal with a third-place time of 41.56 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and finishing ninth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.78 seconds. Crosby also finished 22nd in the 400.
Walker Hall, baseball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Walker Hall had one of, if not the most important pitching performance of the season for Edgewood baseball Saturday. In game three of a best-of-three series against Escambia Academy Friday, Hall entered the second inning as a reliever as the Wildcats fell behind 6-1. Inning after inning, Hall shut down Escambia’s offense, pitching 5.2 shutout innings to facilitate a 13-6 comeback victory for Edgewood. He added a double on offense.