Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Abbi Williams, volleyball
School: Elmore County
Last week: Elmore County played very tough competition across the last week as it opened its volleyball season, and Williams stood out across every matchup. The junior setter racked up 22 kills, 64 assists, 29 digs, 5 aces and 7 blocks across seven matchups.
Tyler Ellis, football
School: Tallassee
Last week: Tyler Ellis, much like he did in Week 1, took over the Tigers’ football game last week. The senior quarterback did the most damage with his legs as he scored three second half touchdowns and ran in a two-point conversion. He had 124 rushing yards and 85 passing yards.
Logan Weighall, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Weighall, Wetumpka’s senior kicker, capped off a furious comeback by the Indians on Friday night. After making all three PAT kicks in the second half, Weighall walked out onto the field and kicked a game-winning 49-yard field goal with 1:49 left in the matchup.