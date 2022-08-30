AHSAA Volleyball Super Regional Elmore County vs Satsuma

Abbi Williams sets the ball during the AHSAA South Super Regional Volleyball tournament between the Elmore County Panthers and the Satsuma Gators at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

 Jake Arthur

Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.

Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.

The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.

This week’s nominees are:

Abbi Williams, volleyball

School: Elmore County

Last week: Elmore County played very tough competition across the last week as it opened its volleyball season, and Williams stood out across every matchup. The junior setter racked up 22 kills, 64 assists, 29 digs, 5 aces and 7 blocks across seven matchups.

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

Tyler Ellis, football

School: Tallassee

Last week: Tyler Ellis, much like he did in Week 1, took over the Tigers’ football game last week. The senior quarterback did the most damage with his legs as he scored three second half touchdowns and ran in a two-point conversion. He had 124 rushing yards and 85 passing yards.

Logan Weighall, football

School: Wetumpka

Last week: Weighall, Wetumpka’s senior kicker, capped off a furious comeback by the Indians on Friday night. After making all three PAT kicks in the second half, Weighall walked out onto the field and kicked a game-winning 49-yard field goal with 1:49 left in the matchup.