Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Gabe LeMaster, football
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: LeMaster had quite the game on Friday night as he helped lead Edgewood Academy to their first win of the season. After making the move to running back, he rushed 13 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he grabbed two interceptions to help preserve the shutout.
Julie Boshell, volleyball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Across six games, Boshell helped lead Wetumpka to a 5-1 overall record last week as she connected on 93 of her 97 serve attempts with 34 service aces. At the net, she led the team with 68 assists, averaging over 10 assists a match.
Malik Owens, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Owens had the best game of his young career against Park Crossing on Friday night. The junior wide receiver caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. His 50-yard touchdown catch to start the second half put the Indians up by two possessions.