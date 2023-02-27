Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Jerry Ingram, soccer
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Senior goalkeeper Jerry Ingram has been an integral part of Wetumpka’s 6-0 start this season. In two games last week, he earned one clean sheet against Beauregard and then allowed only one goal in a game against Stanhope Elmore. In the rivalry win, the teams went to penalty kicks and Ingram blocked three of the five attempts against him.
Lily Stubbs, softball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: The Edgewood Academy softball team won its varsity tournament this weekend, and Stubbs was a big reason why. The southpaw went 3-0 in the circle in four appearances across the tournament. She pitched 14.2 innings and allowed only four earned runs. She allowed 20 hits and struck out nine batters.
Hailey O’Brien, softball
School: Elmore County
Last week: O’Brien only pitched one game last week, but the senior ace for Elmore County made the most of her appearance. She pitched a complete-game no-hitter against Smiths Station on the road. While allowing no hits, she walked four batters and struck out 10 in the 4-0 win. At the plate, she added a single while going 1-for-3.