Every week of the high school sports season, The Wetumpka Herald will conduct a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Haylee Brown, softball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last Week: Edgewood’s bats were hot last week as the team put up 13 and 12 runs, respectively, in two run-rule victories but the best of the bunch was Haylee Brown. Finishing last week 6-for-7 at the plate, she collected six RBIs, four doubles, two stolen bases and four runs scored. She even hit a three-run home run against Hooper Academy. In the circle, she tossed five innings and allowed only one unearned run and one hit against Autauga Academy.
Jalen Johnson, track and field
School: Wetumpka
Last Week: Jalen Johnson took first place at three separate events in the Race Against Hunger track meet last week, dominating the long jump by 7.5 inches and triple jump by more than four feet. He edged out a win in the 300-meter hurdles as well, with his time of 42.79 seconds beating Brewbaker Tech’s Christian Sanders by less than .7 seconds.
Caleb Rohrbach, baseball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last Week: Caleb Rohrbach served as a key factor in three victories last week for Stanhope Elmore, including two wins in area play against Benjamin Russell. The junior finished 4-for-7 with eight RBIs across the three contests, and blasted a two-run home run in game two against Benjamin Russell that tied the game early at 2-2.