Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Jacob Bryant, football
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: In a 46-44 shootout loss to Carver, Stanhope Elmore quarterback Jacob Bryant had a night for the ages. He completed 26 of his 45 pass attempts for 392 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes. He also orchestrated a potential game-tying touchdown drive in the last minute, but his two-point conversion attempt came up just short.
Jamarion Thrasher, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Jamarion Thrasher and the Wetumpka offense was at full speed in a 49-7 blowout of Russell County in region play. Thrasher showed off his speed with 10 carries for 103 rushing yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came on a 67-yard rush in the second quarter that put the Indians up, 21-0.
Jushon Fleming, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: As well as Thrasher did on offense, Fleming did on defense. The linebacker recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. He returned his interception for a touchdown at the end of the second quarter and put the Indians up, 42-0, at halftime.