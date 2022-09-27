Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Nate Rogers, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Nate Rogers, much like he has done all season, has shined both on the ground and through the air. The Wetumpka junior quarterback completed 7 of 16 passes for 150 passing yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 106 yards and two more touchdowns in a 42-21 homecoming win over Greenville.
Garrett Allen, football
School: Elmore County
Last week: Garrett Allen made St. Clair County pick their poison last week. With the team double-teaming teammate Jabari Murphy, Allen shredded the defense with seven catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns as Elmore County won, 35-13. The yards and catches were both a career-high for the senior.
Gabe LeMaster, football
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Since making the move to running back for Edgewood, Gabe LeMaster has shined in the backfield. The senior showed out in the 21-14 win over Fort Dale last week with 22 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown, an average of 8.3 yards per carry. His lone touchdown was a 69-yard run in the second quarter.