Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Jabari Murphy, football
School: Elmore County
Last week: Murphy, while also benefiting from a great game from running back CJ Wilkes, was unstoppable in the 48-21 win over Sylacauga. Murphy recorded six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and he returned his one kickoff return attempt 80 yards for a touchdown.
Nate Rogers, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Wetumpka’s star quarterback ran absolutely wild in the Indians’ region-opening loss to Pike Road last Friday. Rogers rushed for 240 yards on only 15 carries and scored three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 74, 26, and 78 yards.
Dashaun Caffee, football
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Caffee had a huge game on the defensive side of the ball on Friday night. The senior defensive back recorded five tackles and intercepted two passes as the Mustangs earned their first win of the season over Russell County. Both of his interceptions came at crucial times and kept Russell County off the scoreboard.