The Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week poll is back for the first time since football season. Every week of the high school sports season, we try to put a poll out to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
D’Marcus Peake, basketball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: D’Marcus Peake had a stellar week for the Indians on the basketball court. He led the Indians in scoring in three straight games, and he helped lead them to a 2-1 record across that stretch. He averaged 19 points by scoring 19 against Calhoun, 18 against Chilton County, and then 20 against Elmore County.
Lindsey Brown, basketball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Lindsey Brown got it done all over the court for the Edgewood Academy girls team this weekend. Brown averaged 17 points per game and 8 steals per game as the Lady Wildcats took home the hardware from the Tri-County Tournament held at Macon East Academy. Edgewood beat Hooper, 63-42, in the championship to claim the trophy.
Deilmalik Livingston, track and field
School: Wetumpka
Last week: In Wetumpka’s second indoor track and field meet this winter, Livingston impressed by being the only Indian to claim a gold medal. Livingston, who participated in the shot put event in the Holiday Invitational held in Birmingham, threw a 43-11.50 in the shot put to win the event. He was one of three Indians to medal in the event.