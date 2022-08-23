Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Payton Stephenson, football
School: Elmore County
Last week: Stephenson helped lead the Panthers to their first win of the 2022 football season. The third-year starting quarterback completed 10 of 18 passes for 154 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he added 138 rushing yards on 10 carries. On defense, he grabbed an interception.
Shawn Brackett, football
School: Holtville
Last week: Brackett had a career night in the Bulldogs’ blowout win over Fultondale in Holtville’s season opener. The senior running back rushed 11 times for 101 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He was effective through the air as well as he pulled in six catches for 70 yards.
Justin Crumbaugh, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Crumbaugh’s name was announced over and over again last Friday night as he racked up a career-high tackles in an individual game. He set the tone for Wetumpka’s defense as he recorded 16 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception returned for a touchdown. Wetumpka’s defense allowed zero points in Week 1.