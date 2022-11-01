Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Jabari Murphy, football
School: Elmore County
Last week: For the second-consecutive week, Murphy and his teammates lit up the scoreboard and scored over 60 points against an opponent. Murphy was a big part of that scoring as he recorded seven catches for 165 yards and two touchdown catches. He made his presence known with a 21-yard rushing touchdown as well.
Jackson Thomas, football
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Thomas, who has scored multiple touchdowns in seemingly every game this season, capped off his career with one of his best games yet. The Troy football commit scored all three touchdowns as Stanhope beat Minor, 21-7, in the Mustangs’ season finale. He scored twice rushing out of the wildcat formation and caught his third touchdown of the night.
Gavan Baxley, cross country
School: Wetumpka
Last week: For their third-consecutive year, The Wetumpka Indians cross country team claimed the AHSAA Class 6A, Section 2 championship. That was largely He was one of six runners on the boys team to medal, and he was named the individual champion in the run. He finished with a time of 17:20.20. Baxley and company now turn their sights to the 6A state championship this weekend.