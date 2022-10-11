Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Austin Champion, football
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Champion played a stellar football game for the second week in a row as he led Edgewood Academy to its biggest win of the season. In the 35-34 region win over Macon East, Champion finished 14 of 24 passing for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also added 23 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He scored the game-winning 16-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the game.
Josh Griffin, football
School: Tallassee
Last week: Griffin, much like Champion, has had two stellar games back-to-back. In the Tigers’ 25-7 region win over Valley that clinched a playoff berth, Griffin had a career game with 20 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns. All three totals are career highs for the running back. He has rushed for five touchdowns in the last two weeks as the Tigers won back-to-back games.
Keiland Baker, football
School: Holtville
Last week: As Holtville went on the road to face Marbury in a region rivalry game, Baker showed up despite his team losing. In the game, Baker totaled 202 yards in the matchup. he passed for only 41 yards, but he did his damage on the ground. Baker rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns as he was the only Bulldogs to get on the board.