Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Shakeria Washington, softball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Stanhope Elmore’s slugger certainly found her power swing in three games last week. She led the Mustangs, which went 1-2 on the week, with seven hits, two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs. She finished 7-for-13 at the plate and also scored four runs.
Markus Broderick, baseball
School: Holtville
Last week: As Holtville’s baseball team has started to find its stride, so have many of the players in the lineup. One of those players is Broderick, who shined in a three-game set against Jemison. In the series sweep, Broderick went 4-for-9 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, and six RBIs.
Ella Watson, softball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Ella Watson was lights out in the circle as Wetumpka went 3-1 during its four-game stretch last week. Watson, who usually serves as the No. 2 pitcher for the Indians, came in to pitch as relief twice and started one game. She pitched 13 innings on the week and allowed only two hits with no earned runs and struck out eight batters. She also found success at the plate as she recorded three hits with three RBIs.