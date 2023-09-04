Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Arthur McQueen, football
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: The Stanhope Elmore running back had a career game despite the Mustangs losing at home last week. McQueen carried the ball 20 times for 151 yards and all three Stanhope Elmore touchdowns on the night.
Lindsey Brown, volleyball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Edgewood Academy remains unbeaten in volleyball this season at 16-0, and Alabama commit Lindsey Brown is a big reason for that success. The senior setter helped the Wildcats move to 2-0 in region play with two big wins over Lowndes Academy and Lakeside School. In those two wins, Brown recorded 16 kills, 19 service aces and 20 assists.
Luke Reinert, football
School: Elmore County
Last week: Elmore County’s defense had a performance for the ages against Autaugaville last week. The Panthers defense allowed -119 rushing yards and forced eight fumbles, and Reinert was one of the standouts on the defense. The junior defensive end recorded six tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks to help pace the shutout win.