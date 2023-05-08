Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Logan Pack, soccer
School: Elmore County
Last week: Elmore County’s star forward is ending his senior season with a bang. Not only has Pack helped lead the Panthers to their first playoff win ever, he has now helped lead them to the Final Four for the first time in program history. In the first two rounds of the playoffs, Pack has scored four goals. He earned a hat trick in the first round against Marbury, then scored the lone goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Sylacauga in the second round.
Brooke Royster, softball
School: Tallassee
Last week: Royster has served as Tallassee’s top pitcher and hitter all throughout the season, and that didn’t change as the Tigers swept through its area tournament last week. In the circle, she started two games against Beauregard and Elmore County and earned two wins. She allowed just two earned runs both games. At the plate, she finished the three games 4-for-9 with two home runs, one double, 9 RBIs and was walked three times.
Savannah Wyatt, softball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: When Stanhope Elmore needed Wyatt the most, the young pitcher stepped up and delivered for the Mustangs. Facing elimination against No. 2 seed Chilton County in the area tournament, Wyatt delivered a complete game shutout as Stanhope Elmore won, 12-0, and clinched a regional berth for the first time in three years. Wyatt struck out two batters and allowed only two singles in the win.