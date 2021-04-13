Every week of the high school sports season, the Wetumpka Herald will host a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Conner Bailey, baseball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Edgewood’s baseball program clinched an area title last week, and Bailey gave his team a lift in the three games that secured it. Across the trio of contests he went 7-for-9 with eight RBIs, four runs scored, three doubles and four stolen bases. In the Wildcats’ first game against Hooper Academy Thursday, the game that sealed their area title, Bailey closed out the final two innings on the mound in a 9-7 victory.
Sean Darnell, baseball
School: Elmore County
Last week: Elmore County’s star player came up big in four victories for the Panthers, three of which were in area play. At the plate Darnell finished 11-for-14 with seven RBIs, five runs scored, a double, a triple and a stolen base. But it was his complete-game performance on the mound against Marbury locked down a 7-4 area win for Elmore County in the first of three area contests between the two sides last week. Only one of the four runs Darnell allowed was earned, and he struck out eight opposing hitters.
Belle Haynes, softball
School: Tallassee
Last week: Haynes was the main catalyst behind Tallassee softball’s area win against Brewbaker Tech Tuesday, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 9-4 victory for the Tigers. On the week she went 5-for-8 with four runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases, swiping a bag in each of Tallassee’s two contests last week.