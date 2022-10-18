Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Gabe LeMaster, football
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: LeMaster quite literally put the team on his back in Edgewood Academy’s 20-0 victory over Hooper. The senior snagged two catches for 109 yards and two scores, and added 72 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Defensively, LeMaster had three interceptions. He could have had more but fell out of the end zone on his potential fourth, and dropped a late fifth that very well could have been housed. With the win, Edgewood is .500 for the first time this season with a chance to go over the .500 mark with a win over Lakeside.
Dontae Leonard, football
School: Tallassee
Last week: Tallassee had a huge outing against Sylacauga, with multiple players having huge nights on the ground. It was Leonard however that led the charge, piling up 132 yards rushing on eight attempts. Three of his eight rushes went for scores, with one of his touchdown runs coming from 74-yards out. Leonard’s three touchdown runs single handedly outscored Syalcauaga 18-17. Tallassee's scoring total of 47 is the highest on the year, nearly doubling the scoring output from the last two weeks combined.
Keiland Baker, football
School: Holtville
Last week: Holtville may have only scored twice against Demopolis but Baker was a key part in both of those touchdowns. The quarterback tossed one and rushed for one, getting Holtville on the board without the help of running back Shawn Brackett who was sidelined. The sophomore passed for 90 yards and rushed for 29, leading the team in both categories. He found wide receiver Erik Atkins for a 41-yard catch, the longest of the game for Holtville. The Bulldogs look to rebound this Friday against Elmore County.
