Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Holly Smith, basketball
School: Holtville
Last week: Holly Smith put together a dominant week as she helped Holtville cap off the regular season with a school best 26-4 record. In three games last week, Smith averaged 21 points per game. She scored 11 points, 22 points, and then a career-high 30 points against Maplesville. In that game, she also recorded 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Lindsey Brown, basketball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood’s star basketball and volleyball player, got back into the scoring column to help finish the regular season for Edgewood. In a 55-34 win over Lowndes Academy last week, she scored a game-high 25 points with three 3-pointers, six assists, five steals, and three rebounds. Her performance helped the Wildcats finish the regular season with a 24-0 record.
Alyssa Ward, bowling
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Alyssa Ward, Stanhope’s southpaw bowler, put together an impressive performance in the AHSAA Class 6A state championship last week. The star bowler had the highest total score between all bowlers in the event, male and female, with a score of 692. She bowled 212, 234, and 246 in her three games. In three games and 10 baker games, she bowled 39 strikes and 13 spares.