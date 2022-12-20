Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Julie Nekolna, basketball
School: Holtville
Last week: Nekolna, Holtville’s star senior, had one of the best weeks of any basketball players across the state. She recorded two triple doubles while helping Holtville remain unbeaten at 12-0 on the season. She recorded 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 blocks against Thorsby, then turned around and recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 blocks in a win over Stanhope Elmore.
Connor Russo, wrestling
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Russo was as dominant as he could’ve been this past week, and he proved that in two separate tournaments. In the Alexandria Tournament, Russo went undefeated across the entire day and did not allow a single point to be scored against him. He continued that on Monday in the Wetumpka Indians Invitational and once again did not allow a single point against him as he dominated his weight class.