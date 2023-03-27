Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
McKenzie Owens, softball
School: Elmore County
Last week: In an impressive week at the Gulf Coast Softball Tournament, Owens shined in the leadoff spot as the Panthers went 4-2-1 and reached the tournament quarterfinals. In the seven games, Owens tallied 14 hits and scored 10 runs. She had five multi-hit games and even had success driving in runs as she recorded five RBIs.
Ella Watson, softball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Watson, also in the Gulf Coast Softball Tournament, helped lead Wetumpka to the championship trophy. The Indians went 8-0 over the three-day tourney and Watson pitched in five games in the process. She allowed only three runs on eight hits in 17 innings while striking out 19 batters. At the plate, she recorded six hits and six RBIs and reached base 10 total times.
Abbi Snider, softball
School: Holtville
Last week: The Holtville third baseman had a stellar week in Gulf Shores. In five games, Snider helped Holtville to a 4-1 record in the tournament and a first-round bye. In the process, she recorded a team-high 11 hits. Overall, she was 11-for-16 at the plate with one double, four RBIs and four runs scored. She recorded a hit in every game.