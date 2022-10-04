Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Shawn Brackett, football
School: Holtville
Last week: The Holtville Bulldogs rode the back of Brackett in last week’s region win over Jemison. In the win, Brackett carried the ball a career-high 32 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His longest rush was 25 yards. He was effective in the pass game as well as he caught three passes for 41 yards.
Dorion Jackson, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Wetumpka’s Jackson did it all on Friday night as he helped lead Wetumpka to a region and rivalry win over Stanhope Elmore. The safety recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception on defense. On offense, he recorded two catches for 60 yards and set up a big score early in the game.
Gavan Baxley, cross country
School: Wetumpka
Last week: In the biggest cross county race up to this point, Gavan Baxley had his best race of the season. Bailey finished the Jesse Owens Classic in Cullman with a personal record run. He was part of only two Wetumpka racers to finish with a sub-17 minute time. He finished his 5k race with a time of 16:42.05.