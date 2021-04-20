Every week of the high school sports season, the Wetumpka Herald will host a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Ashlynn Campbell, softball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Ashlynn Campbell helped propel Wetumpka to a 5-1 record that included two area victories last week, finishing 13-for-16 for a six-game batting average of .813. She added 10 runs scored, a triple and three RBIs, with eight stolen bases including four in one game against Benjamin Russell.
Lexi Love, softball
School: Tallassee
Last week: Hot hitting carried the Tigers to an incredible 8-0 record last week and a win in the Hornet Invitational, but Lexi Love may have wielded the most fiery bat of them all. She went 10-for-16 across the eight contests, with 16 RBIs — that’s two per game — 12 runs scored, six doubles and three home runs. Those numbers yielded a slugging percentage of 1.563 for the week.
Todd Wilson, baseball
School: Holtville
Last week: Holtville required wins in its first two games against Marbury last week to clinch an area title, and Todd Wilson helped deliver. In game one he pitched a complete game, surrendering just one run and striking out eight hitters in a 2-1 victory. With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh inning, he delivered a two-out go-ahead single. Wilson then walked off a run-rule in game two with a three-run double as part of a 2-for-3, four-RBI day at the plate.