Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Sam Silas, baseball
School: Holtville
Last week: Holtville’s star shortstop had a stellar weekend as the Bulldogs upended defending Class 4A champions Mobile Chrisitian in the first round of the playoffs. In the three-game series, Silas went 6-for-10 at the plate with five RBIs, five runs scored, three singles, one double, one triple, and one home run.
Drew Allison, baseball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: In a two-game sweep of Lakeside School, Edgewood Academy second baseman Drew Allison was unable to get out at the plate. In four at-bats, he finished the series 4-for-4 with two triples and two singles while also driving in three RBIs and scoring three runs. He got on base all six times he stepped up to the plate as he added two walks and two stolen bases.
Brue Milner, baseball
School: Tallassee
Last week: In the team’s first playoff victory since 2017, the Tallassee catcher caught fire at the plate to lead the Tigers past Valley. After going hitless in the opening game, Milner went 3-for-7 the rest of the weekend and drove in six runs on a double and two singles. He drove in nearly one third of the team’s entire runs during the series.