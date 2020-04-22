For the second straight year, a student athlete from Elmore County will represent Alabama at the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National Student Leadership Summit. After being one of 30 juniors selected to the 2020 AHSAA Student Leadership Group, Holtville’s Richie Hicks stood out among the rest and was selected as one of two students that are slated to go to Indianapolis in July for the national conference.
“It means the world to me,” Hicks said. “I’m blessed to have amazing teachers, parents, classmates and teammates to support me. I would have never gotten this far without them. You want to represent everyone well and make an impact along the way so I’m excited for the opportunity and I think that is bigger than any anxiety or pressure I may feel.”
Hicks will be joined by Hoover’s Ainsley Staie as the AHSAA’s representatives as the two will take over for last year’s duo which included Wetumpka’s Isaac Stubbs.
At the beginning of March, Hicks traveled to Montgomery to take place in the statewide leadership conference where he met new people, listened to guest speakers and took part in activities to enhance his leadership skills.
“It was great,” Hicks said. “They talked about how we could improve ourselves as leaders in our team and community. Personally, I wanted to learn how to help others through my leadership skills and how my influence on the community really does matter.”
Hicks said it felt great knowing he was representing Holtville as a school and as a community. He said he was surprised he was selected as one of the two representatives for the national conference but it did not come as a shock to his administration and coaches.
“It’s everything about Richie that stands out,” Holtville basketball coach Michael Collins said. “I wrote his recommendation letters when this process first started. It’s so easy to write one about him. You have so much content because he’s just that good of a kid. Day in and day out, everything he does is to make himself better.”
Collins is not the only one to speak highly of Hicks as that sentiment echoes from the students to the teachers. Hicks stays hard at work whether it’s his academics or his athletics and when he’s not working hard for the school, he’s often spending time in the community including plenty of work with the New Home Missionary Baptist Church where he will occasionally take the pulpit to preach.
Since the schools shut down, Hicks admitted it has not been easy to stay busy but that has not taken away his excitement of getting to go to the national conference. He hopes everything is cleared up soon for many other reasons but he said he does not want to miss out on this opportunity.
“I expect some similar things from it that we had at the state conference but I also want to learn a lot and meet new people,” Hicks said. “People are coming from all across the country and they face different struggles and adversities that we can learn from. We can have a lot of the same issues that we can relate to so we know we’re all in this together.”
The leadership conference is open to rising seniors because the goal is to send those students back into their schools and communities with new skills to use in order to better those around them.
“He’s already a leader and he’s going to be a great team captain in his senior year,” Collins said. “With him at the helm of things, he’s going to take things to a whole new level. I think it’s great Richie is getting this recognition because he is always going to do what’s best for the team. That’s the kind of student-athlete that he is.”