Banks Academy (6-4) at Edgewood Academy (5-5)
THE PLAYERS
Edgewood Academy: QB Austin Champion has passed for 12 touchdowns this season. … DB Gabe LeMaster has four interceptions in his last three games. … ATH Bradley Boone has been the team’s leading receiver this season.
FOUR DOWNS
• Banks beat Edgewood, 47-19, on Sept. 29 this season.
• Since that loss, Edgewood has won three of its last four games.
• Edgewood was shutout last week for the first time this season.
• Banks has won two games in a row entering the playoffs.
NEXT UP: Winner advances to play winner of Patrician/Abbeville.
Wetumpka (7-3) at Saraland (9-1)
THE PLAYERS
Wetumpka: QB Nate Rogers has passed for over 1,000 yards this season with 10 TDs; he’s added over 1,000 rushing yards and 11 TDs. … WR Quashawn Wright leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. … LB Justin Crumbaugh has recorded 88 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.
Saraland: QB KJ Lacey has completed 134 of 203 passes for 1,995 yards, 29 touchdowns, 3 INTs. … RB Santae McWilliams Jr. has 149 carries for 935 yards, 11 TDs. … WR Ryan Williams has 53 catches for 952 yards, 17 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Saraland defeated Wetumpka, 37-7, last year in the first round of the playoffs.
• Wetumpka has lost two of its last three games entering the postseason.
• Wetumpka is 0-3 when its opponents have scored over 30 points this year.
• Saraland has been held under 35 points only once this season.
NEXT UP: Winner advances to play winner of Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa/Calera.
Elmore County (7-3) at Demopolis (9-1)
THE PLAYERS
Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson has completed 116 of 189 passes for 1,710 yards, 20 touchdowns, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 634 yards, 12 TDs. … RB CJ Wilkes has 139 carries for 941 yards, 8 TDs. … WR Jabari Murphy has 52 catches for 769 yards, 9 TDs.
Demopolis: QB Kevin McElroy has completed 113 of 184 passes for 1,584 yards, 16 touchdowns, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 424 yards, 4 TDs. … RB Kelvin Rowser has 119 carries for 1,102 yards, 22 TDs. … WR Dalyn Jackson has 28 catches for 582 yards, 9 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• This is the first playoff appearance for Elmore County since 2011.
• Elmore County’s 7-3 regular season finish is its best since 2008.
• QB Payton Stephenson has scored 11 touchdowns in his last two games.
• Demopolis has allowed only 71 points during its 8-game win streak.
NEXT UP: Winner advances to play winner of Eufaula/Faith Academy.
Tallassee (6-4) at Selma (7-3)
THE PLAYERS
Tallassee: QB Tyler Ellis has rushed for 767 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. … RB DJ Leonard rushed 15 times for 163 yards and a touchdown last week. … ATH Cade Everson added 67 rushing yards and a touchdown last week.
Selma: QB Roderick Ward has 957 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. … RB Marcus Walton has 100 carries for 682 yards, 9 TDs. … DB DaKaari Nelson has recorded 6 interceptions, 5 passes defended, and 1 fumble recovery this year.
FOUR DOWNS
• Tallassee has won four straight games entering the postseason.
• Selma, which has won six of its last seven games, did not play last week.
• Tallassee and Selma have never played each other before.
• Tallassee has posted two of its three highest scoring outputs this season the last two weeks.
NEXT UP: Winner advances to play winner of Charles Henderson/Williamson.
Holtville (3-7) at Central Clay County (8-2)
THE PLAYERS
Holtville: QB Keiland Baker has over 1,000 yards of offense and has scored 19 touchdowns this year. … LB Conner Hackett has recorded 89 tackles and 14 tackles for loss this year. … RB Shawn Brackett was limited in action last Friday due to an injury.
FOUR DOWNS
• Holtville has lost four straight games and six of its last seven entering the playoffs.
• Central Clay County has won six straight games.
• Central Clay County beat Holtville, 36-0, last season.
• Holtville has never beaten Central Clay County (0-4).
NEXT UP: Winner advances to play winner of Gulf Shores/Carroll.