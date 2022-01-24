History was made on the Holtville hardwood Monday night.
With a 48-28 win over non-region opponent Maplesville, the Holtville girls basketball team set the program record for wins in a season.
The Bulldogs (11-4) tied the record with their 10th win of the season on Friday, a region win over Jemison, then broke the record on Monday.
“When I took over this job, the girls hadn’t won a game in nearly 80 games,” fourth year head coach Jason Franklin said. “So to get them somewhere positive instead of getting the clock ran on them, it’s a big deal for our girls.”
Franklin said his girls set the goal to break the program record for wins this past summer. After doing so, his team would come in and watch film and practice on Sundays, and they just played more basketball than any Holtville girls team in the past.
Franklin said that has been the difference. His team just plays and plays and plays.
“It’s been pretty fun to watch,” Franklin said. “Last Friday was probably the first area win they’ve had in a long time. It’s been fun to take something that was to the point we were ready to shut it down because it was that bad. It’s been fun seeing the girls turn this around.”
On Monday night, his team jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back. After going up, 15-5, after the first, they used a strong defensive performance to never let the lead get back under 10 points.
The game was tied, 5-5, four minutes into the game when freshman guard Kaila Higgins pushed the team ahead. She scored seven of her 10 points in the first quarter, and did so from deep.
She hit two 3-pointers, and she was fouled on the second one and turned it into a four-point play following the made free throw. She alone outscored Maplesville by two points in the first quarter.
“She’s been shooting it well of late, and that’s why she’s been getting more playing time. She’s just a freshman. We’ve been playing a lot of young girls and it’s really just been about who is scoring at the time. She’s scoring right now. She gives us an offensive presence that we’ve been missing from 3-point range lately.”
Holtville’s 10-point first quarter lead turned into a 12-point halftime lead as the Bulldogs led 24-12. Maplesville was held scoreless for nearly an eight-minute stretch that spanned over the second half of the first quarter and the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second quarter.
Maplesville was only able to score one field goal in the second quarter, and its other five points came via free throws.
Holtville kept its defensive pressure on in the third quarter and held Maplesville scoreless for the first seven minutes of the third. Holtville led 36-14 heading into the final quarter.
Maplesville was finally able to find success, doubling its point total from 14 to 28 in the fourth quarter, but Holtville’s lead was too much as the Bulldogs won, 48-28.
“Our strongpoint pretty much all year has been playing pretty good defense, Franklin said. “We try to take away their best player and isolate them and take the ball out of their hand. We did a good job of taking their best player out of the game and taking away easy shots. I was proud of how girls have played defense this year.”
BOYS: Holtville 66, Maplesville 47
The Holtville boys basketball team, much like the girls on Monday night, raced out to a massive first quarter lead and never turned back. The Bulldogs started the game hot from 3-point range, going up 9-0 after back-to-back three pointers from Cooper Mann and John Williamson.
Luc Cyr got in on the scoring with a mid-range shot, and Williamson added a free throw to put Holtville up, 9-0. The Bulldogs turned their 9-0 lead into a 24-8 lead after the first quarter.
Cyr and Mann each had six points to lead the team in scoring, while Williamson and center Mikey Forney added four each.
“Our guys just want to play with more tenacity and more aggression,” Holtville assistant coach Marcus Holmes said.That’s what we are looking for for the rest of the season. We want to play basketball and push the basketball and be aggressive.”
Holtville’s 3-point shooting kept the Bulldogs ahead in the second quarter, then allowed them to push their lead out to as much as 25 points at the end of the third quarter, 55-30.
Holtville made seven 3-pointers in the game, led by Mann’s three. He led the team in scoring with 15 points.
“We practice on shooting those 3-pointers and shooting outside,” Holmes said. “I’m more of an inside guy, but I’ll always take those outside shots.”