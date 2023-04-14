For the first time in school history, the Wetumpka boys soccer team will host a playoff game.
Wetumpka beat rival Stanhope Elmore, 7-2, to claim the area championship on Friday night. It is the first area championship in school history for Wetumpka, which will host Pike Road on Thursday night in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s hard to put into words, but I’ll say before the season started, we expected to win the area,” Wetumpka coach Stephen Horn said. “We know how good of a team we are. We’ve had some ups and downs, but we expect to make a run in the playoffs.”
The last time these two teams met, Wetumpka won the matchup in penalty kicks after seeing the game tied in double overtime.
This time, Wetumpka took control of the game early and never looked back. The Indians scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of the game and pushed its lead out to five goals before Stanhope Elmore was able to find the back of the net.
“To be honest, it was a close game for the first 15 or 20 minutes,” Horn said. “Once we got that second goal, Stanhope just laid down and we were able to execute a lot better.”
Austin Holley was the first Indian to score in the game, and he beat out the Stanhope keeper on a jump ball for his goal. That was followed by two free kicks that Brody Worrell and Filipe Batistella each drained from far outside the box.
Neither free kick goal was touched by any other player on the field and both found the open corner and had no chance to be blocked.
“I can’t take any credit for those kicks,” Horn said. “That was just Brody and Filipe dominating. Filipe scored the first goal against Stanhope on a free kick like that in the first game too and he was able to do it here too.”
Worrell went on to score a hat trick in the game. With a 3-0 lead at half, Worrell found the back of the net on two penalty kicks in the second half. Holley added a second goal for himself and Angel Guerra added a goal.
For Stanhope Elmore, Graham Baker and Luis Hernandez each scored one goal.