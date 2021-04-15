As area play nears its conclusion in the Elmore County area, several teams remain recognized in baseball and softball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s weekly poll.
After a trio of wins against Jemison last week, Holtville baseball made its way into the top 10 for Class 5A, landing in the No. 10 spot. Edgewood Academy earned its first appearance in the rankings with a clinch of its area title last week as the No. 10 team in the AISA.
Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka and Elmore County all were nominated for the top 10 of their respective classes.
On the softball side, Tallassee and Elmore County continued their four-week streak of being the No. 2 and 4 teams in Class 5A, respectively. After an eight-game winning streak that came to a close last week, Edgewood stayed at No. 7 in the AISA.
Full rankings are as follows:
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (32-2-1)
2. Fairhope (24-2)
3. Spain Park (24-5-1)
4. Bob Jones (24-3)
5. Thompson (30-5)
6. Austin (27-7)
7. Vestavia Hills (19-11)
8. Auburn (22-6)
9. Central-Phenix City (22-5)
10. Sparkman (17-4)
Others nominated: Albertville (16-10), Alma Bryant (13-6), Baker (10-17), Daphne (15-15), Dothan (28-7), Hoover (20-11), Oak Mountain (17-11), Theodore (24-8), Tuscaloosa County (20-15).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (29-7)
2. Helena (29-7)
3. Spanish Fort (26-4)
4. Springville (24-8)
5. Buckhorn (24-12)
6. Hazel Green (23-12)
7. Pell City (22-4-2)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (29-7)
9. Mortimer Jordan (11-13-1)
10. Baldwin County (10-5)
Others nominated: Chelsea (19-11), Chilton County (22-12), Cullman (17-9), Fort Payne (20-7), Hartselle (21-14), Muscle Shoals (20-2), Saraland (18-10), Scottsboro (15-10-1), Wetumpka (22-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (16-2-1)
2. Tallassee (18-8-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (22-5)
4. Elmore County (24-8)
5. Hayden (25-5-1)
6. Ardmore (19-13)
7. Satsuma (22-6)
8. Corner (19-8)
9. Alexandria (21-9)
10. West Point (15-14-2)
Others nominated: Andalusia (17-11-1), East Limestone (15-10-1), John Carroll (19-8), Lawrence County (21-15), Lincoln (19-18), Rehobeth (15-14).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (27-5)
2. Curry (33-7)
3. Cleburne County (21-9)
4. Northside (28-7)
5. Madison County (26-8)
6. North Jackson (21-13-1)
7. LAMP (19-7)
8. Dale County (17-15)
9. Etowah (24-7)
10. St. James (16-6)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (12-15), American Christian (14-11), Cherokee County (13-9), Gordo (22-14-1), Madison Academy (14-2), Priceville (17-10-1), West Morgan (13-20), Wilson (18-12).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (19-6)
2. Plainview (25-4-1)
3. Houston Academy (24-4)
4. Pleasant Valley (23-12)
5. Mobile Christian (19-6)
6. Wicksburg (25-13)
7. Opp (26-9-1)
8. Oakman (13-8)
9. Winfield (23-11-1)
10. Danville (16-13)
Others nominated: Beulah (17-11), Childersburg (15-7), Collinsville (10-10-1), Elkmont (12-9-1), Geraldine (12-8-1), Ohatchee (18-11-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (18-5)
2. Sumiton Christian (19-9)
3. G.W. Long (16-2)
4. Hatton (19-13)
5. Mars Hill Bible (24-11)
6. Leroy (30-4)
7. Orange Beach (21-7)
8. Spring Garden (16-5)
9. Sand Rock (16-13-1)
10. Red Bay (17-9)
Others nominated: Falkville (12-14), Locust Fork (11-4), Vincent (17-6), West End (7-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (17-6)
2. Skyline (16-7)
3. Kinston (13-10)
4. South Lamar (17-10)
5. Holy Spirit (7-10)
6. Appalachian (10-3)
7. Belgreen (13-14)
8. Sweet Water (15-15)
9. Athens Bible (10-8)
10. Waterloo (10-16)
Others nominated: Berry (13-13), Cherokee (19-6), Millry (16-9), Woodland (14-15-2).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-7)
2. Macon East (36-14)
3. Clarke Prep (26-5)
4. Bessemer Academy (20-5)
5. Glenwood (24-13-1)
6. Hooper Academy (24-12)
7. Edgewood (20-14)
8. Southern Academy (22-4)
9. Lakeside (14-15)
10. Abbeville Christian (15-11)
Others nominated: None.
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (25-2)
2. Auburn (25-2)
3. Central-Phenix City (26-3)
4. Florence (20-7)
5. Bob Jones (23-13)
6. James Clemens (23-12)
7. Vestavia Hills (19-9)
8. Dothan (21-6)
9. Sparkman (16-8)
10. Spain Park (19-10)
Others nominated: Enterprise (18-10), Grissom (18-11), Oak Mountain (17-14), Prattville (19-12), Smiths Station (20-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (24-4)
2. Oxford (23-5)
3. Helena (21-6)
4. Cullman (23-10)
5. Hartselle (21-10)
6. Saraland (20-7)
7. Chelsea (20-13)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-9)
9. Gulf Shores (20-8)
10. Mortimer Jordan (28-4)
Others nominated: Calera (16-9), Eufaula (19-10), Hazel Green (20-15), Hueytown (25-9), Jasper (20-8), Southside-Gadsden (18-7), Spanish Fort (18-12), Stanhope Elmore (20-7), Wetumpka (20-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (30-4)
2. Andalusia (19-5)
3. Leeds (22-6)
4. Rehobeth (19-3)
5. UMS-Wright (17-8)
6. Madison Academy (22-9)
7. Shelby County (17-7)
8. Alexandria (17-7)
9. Lawrence County (17-9)
10. Holtville (20-8)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-12), Elmore County (17-7), Headland (13-6), Pike Road (17-7), St. Paul’s (12-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Gordo (18-4)
2. American Christian (21-11)
3. Mobile Christian (22-3)
4. West Limestone (24-5)
5. North Jackson (22-8)
6. Straughn (15-4)
7. Bibb County (18-7)
8. Alabama Christian (15-10-1)
9. Deshler (16-8)
10. Oneonta (17-5-1)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (14-12), Curry (16-9), Oak Grove (18-10), Priceville (17-12), St. James (19-8), Wilson (14-9).
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (24-1)
2. Piedmont (22-4)
3. Fyffe (18-0)
4. Phil Campbell (24-3)
5. Bayside Academy (17-4)
6. Opp (17-5)
7. Hokes Bluff (14-5)
8. Providence Christian (16-9)
9. Winfield (21-10)
10. Houston Academy (19-7)
Others nominated: Childersburg (20-8), Danville (11-9), Elkmont (12-6), Geraldine (12-12), Lauderdale County (15-7), Ohatchee (14-8).
CLASS 2A
1. St. Luke’s (19-3)
2. Westbrook Christian (18-6)
3. Spring Garden (18-10)
4. Ariton (17-8)
5. Decatur Heritage (22-5)
6. Mars Hill (17-13)
7. North Sand Mountain (11-3)
8. Ider (19-8)
9. Colbert County (25-7)
10. G.W. Long (12-10)
Others nominated: Falkville (17-9), Leroy (18-13), Sand Rock (12-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Lynn (16-2)
2. Brantley (14-7)
3. Sweet Water (16-10)
4. Bayshore Christian (16-7)
5. Maplesville (10-5)
6. Lindsay Lane (14-9)
7. Hackleburg (16-7)
8. Donoho (14-7)
9. Faith-Anniston (17-7)
10. Red Level (10-8)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-9), Covenant Christian (13-12), Florala (4-7), Sumiton Christian (10-16).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-4-1)
2. Glenwood (27-9)
3. Bessemer Academy (25-5)
4. Lowndes Academy (19-9)
5. Macon East (21-8)
6. Patrician (19-5)
7. Wilcox Academy (17-5)
8. Chambers Academy (21-6)
9. Morgan Academy (18-6)
10. Edgewood (14-13)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (12-8), Jackson Academy (13-6-1), Clarke Prep (16-13), Escambia Academy (18-11-1).