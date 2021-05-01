Holtville’s baseball program has faced elimination three times through two playoff rounds.
It’s won on all three occasions.
After going down 1-0 in a best-of-three second-round series against Headland in the Class 5A AHSAA state playoffs Friday, the Bulldogs followed up a 5-2 game two win with a decisive 6-0 victory Saturday to advance to the Alabama state elite eight.
“I think a lot of it is that they just believe in each other,” Holtville head coach Scott Tubbs said. “They don’t know how to quit. I mean, that’s a positive thing with young guys sometimes, they’re gonna keep playing hard.”
Tanner Potts pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits.
Potts only struck out two batters in his seven innings of work, but the balls put in play weren’t significant threats to Holtville’s defense, which played dependably behind him, Tubbs noted.
“We felt like he was a better option for game three, and he didn’t disappoint,” Tubbs said. “He threw to contact, he threw breaking balls, changeups early in counts. His fastball looked a little better. But they really struggled with his velocity a little bit in terms of it not being as fast as they were expecting it to be, so we got them on their front foot a lot.”
A two-out single by Randy Davis delivered the Bulldogs an initial 2-0 lead in the third inning, a margin which held until a four-run Holtville outburst in the seventh secured the victory.
Brady White doubled and scored on a passed ball, and after Holtville loaded the bases later in the frame, a hit-by-pitch and two walks brought three more runs home.
Headland was forced to change pitchers prior to the inning after its starter reached his pitch limit.
“Honestly I think they just ran out of arms,” Tubbs said. “I will say this, out of a three game series, those were probably the three best arms we’ve seen so far. All three of [Headland’s starters] can throw it.”
Holtville will meet St. Paul’s Episcopal for another best-of-three series starting May 7 in the elite eight.