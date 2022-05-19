Holtville head coach Scott Tubbs message to his baseball team ahead of Game 2 is a simple one: ‘Just go play.’
Holtville enters Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 5A state championship on Thursday afternoon with its back against the wall. The Bulldogs dropped Game 1 on Wednesday afternoon, 2-0, to Russellville.
The Bulldogs committed four errors in the game, stranded seven runners on base, and had a crucial RBI double called back on an egregious judgement call by one of the umpires.
Nonetheless, Holtville’s dreams are still in front of them. They must win both Game 2 and Game 3, but everything they want is still achievable.
“We have to just go play,” Tubbs said. “I felt like we competed well tonight. It just came up to timely hits. We had dudes on every inning, we just didn’t come up with the timely hits. Tomorrow is a new day. That’s why you play a series and not a single game.”
Holtville’s mistakes in Game 1 were uncharacteristic of the Bulldogs team this year. They entered Game 1 of the championship averaging just under one error per game this year with only 38 errors in 39 games this year.
The four errors came in pairs in back-to-back innings on Wednesday, and it led to both runs for Russellville. That’s something that can easily be fixed heading into Game 2, and Tubbs said it was just one of those nights.
He never believed the moment got too big for his group, it was just an off night for a really, really good baseball team. And despite the loss, Tubbs made it very clear in the post-game press conference that he has nothing but confidence in his team on Thursday afternoon.
“I have a lot of confidence in our guys,” Tubbs said. “I see these guys work every day, and I don’t have anything but confidence in our guys. Are we good enough to win this thing? Only one way to find out. I’ll tell you one thing though. We are going to show up tomorrow and we’ll see what happens.”
Holtville’s pitching is in good shape entering the double header. Tanner Potts threw a complete game on Wednesday, so everyone else on the roster is available to pitch.
Todd Wilson will take the mound for Game 2, and there hasn’t been anyone better for most of the season. Wilson has started 13 games this year, and he has 5-1 record with a whopping 1.67 ERA.
When asked what his mindset is going into Game 2, Wilson said he wanted to replicate exactly what Potts did in Game 1.
Potts filled up the zone and let his defense make plays, and even though they made some costly errors, they made some good plays as well. Holtville’s defense has been rock solid all season long, and Wilson is going to continue to believe in them as he pitches on Thursday afternoon.
“I want to keep them off balanced and fill up the strike zone,” Wilson said. “That worked for him so I don’t see why it wouldn’t work for me. With our defense, even with the errors we made tonight, we still made a lot of good plays. We showed what we can do and what we should do. Sometimes some mistakes are more costly than others, and we made those mistakes in big moments and that’s what got us tonight.”