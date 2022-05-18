The Holtville baseball team put itself in a bind with some costly errors on Wednesday night.
Russellville beat Holtville, 2-0, in Game 1 of the AHSAA Class 5A state championship held at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
The Bulldogs, now 34-6 on the season, made four errors in the game leading to both unearned runs for the Golden Tigers.
Holtville must now win both Game 2 and Game 3 to claim its third state championship in school history. Game 2 will begin at 4 p.m. at Jacksonville State University with Game 3 to follow if needed.
“That was a tough game,” Holtville head coach Scott Tubbs said. “We knew what we were getting into. They were very good defensively and we had some things not go our way. In a big series like this, you have to have a few things go your way. We had some momentum killers and they took advantage of it. We made a few mistakes and if you do that in a big game like this, you won’t be very successful.”
Junior Tanner Potts took the mound for Game 1 for the Bulldogs, and he delivered a promising performance. The right-hander pitched a complete game, allowing only five hits across his six innings.
He struck out six Golden Tigers, and he allowed two unearned runs. He threw 55 of his 81 pitches for a strike and only walked one batter.
“Everything was working,” Potts said. “My off speed was keeping them off guard. I don’t think they expected me to start anybody off with curveballs. But they got hits when they needed to, and now we have to do our jobs tomorrow.”
Despite the good performance from Potts, it wasn’t enough to keep the Golden Tigers off the scoreboard. Russellville scored its first run in the bottom of the fifth after Potts started the inning off with a strikeout.
The second batter reached via error, then the third batter of the inning also reached via error. After his only walk of the game, Grayson Thorpe hit a RBI fielder’s choice to shortstop.
Potts was able to get out of the inning with another strikeout, but the errors hurt Holtville again in the sixth.
Potts struck out the first two batters of the inning, but the third reached on a ground ball error. The next Russellville batter hit a high fly ball to left field that popped out of a glove and allowed a runner to score to put the Golden Tigers up, 2-0.
“That was very uncharacteristic of us,” Tubbs said of the errors. “I told the guys after the game ‘Guys, how often do we make four errors in a week, much less in a game?’ It’s just one of those days. You tip your hat. Russellville has been here in this situation and we haven’t. Maybe it was jitters or maybe it wasn’t.”
The two runs were enough for Russellville pitcher Banks Langston. The junior pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on only three hits. He struck out six batters.
Holtville had its chances, but had a few base running mistakes and stranded seven batters on base.