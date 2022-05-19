Holtville’s quest for a state championship came up just short on Thursday night.
Holtville fell to Russellville, 12-2, in Game 3 of the AHSAA Class 5A state championship at Jim Case Stadium at Jacksonville State University.
The Bulldogs (35-7) lost the series, 2-1, and finished the year runner-up. Holtville won Game 2, 3-2, earlier in the day to force the decisive Game 3.
Russellville won Game 1 on Wednesday night, 2-0.
“Tough day,” Holtville coach Scott Tubbs said. “We played well early and a couple of innings got us. We just couldn’t recover from it. You tip your hat to a good team like Russellville. They’re the reason we got put into a bad situation.”
Holtville took an early lead in the decisive Game 3, after Tanner Potts singled in Todd Wilson in the top of the first inning to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Holtville added another run on a RBI single from senior Dalton Yarroch.
That was the last lead that Holtville saw as Russellville scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take its final lead of the game. The Golden Tigers started the inning by putting two runners on base with one out, then the scoring got started.
Andrew Hatton and Casen Heaps each hit RBI singles to tie the game, 2-2, then back-to-back fielder’s choices ended in plays at the plate and Russellville scored on both of them to take a 4-2 lead.
Holtville was able to get out of the jam and keep the score at 4-2 until the six, but the wheels quickly fell off.
Russellville scored eight runs in the sixth inning to complete the walk-off via run-rule on four hits. The Golden Tigers loaded the bases without recording a hit, then Canyon Pace hit two in with an RBI single.
Reed Hill followed that with another two-run single, then an RBI groundout made the score 9-2. Brayden Spurgeon then hit a single to left field which resulted in an inside-the-park home run after a fielding error to make it 12-2.
After another error and walk, Banks Langston ended the game with a walk off single.
“In a tight situation, a big hit here and there can break one open,” Tubbs said of Russellville blowing the game open. “We tried to make some plays and I thought we did a pretty good job, we just made a few mistakes. They’re a good enough team where when you make a mistake, they can capitalize on it. I thought they did a fine job of that and we couldn’t recover. In terms of the wheels falling off, that’s baseball. I wish we could stop it.”
Holtville won Game 2 earlier in the day, 3-2, with a complete game effort from Todd Wilson on the mound.
Wilson allowed only two runs, both in the fourth inning, an allowed only five hits. He struck out two batters and threw 98 pitches.
Down 2-1 in the fifth, Holtville bounced back with two runs of their own. Yarroch singled to start the rally, and Wilson walked to put two on with one out.
Sam Silas then singled in a run to tie the game, 2-2, then later came around to score on a wild pitch for the game-winning run.
Wilson then retired six of the last seven, only allowing a two-out single in the seventh, to finish the complete game.
“He’s our guy,” Tubbs said of Wilson. “He did exactly what he does. He got us to Game 3. He did his part and I wish we could’ve capitalized for him, and Drey, and everyone else who has worked so hard all year. I think every pitch he had was working. He does a good job of keeping guys off balanced. I thought he had three pitches working.”