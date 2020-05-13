The short yet successful Torey Baird era is now over for the Holtville baseball program. After three seasons, Baird confirmed he has handed in a letter of resignation which is expected to be announced at the Elmore County Board of Education meeting Tuesday along with the county’s other personnel changes.
During his three years in charge of the Bulldogs, Baird led the team to a 55-26 record. In his first season, Holtville went to the third round of the postseason and Baird was named the Elmore County Coach of the Year.
Todd Wilson, who played for two years under Baird, started an online petition against the decision which gained 200 supporters in its first day.
“This will make Coach Baird feel the support he deserves from this community and what he did for our community was greatly appreciated,” Wilson wrote in the petition.
Members from around the community including parents and former players joined the discussion to leave their thoughts on the petition.
“He’s a great man and a great coach,” one supporter wrote. “He loves his baseball boys, and his boys love him. He’s a good role model For (sic) all his students and baseball players and he’s well respected.”
Both Baird and the Holtville administration refused to comment on the reasoning for the resignation.