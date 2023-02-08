After a school-record 35 wins and a state championship appearance, the Holtville baseball team is ready to make another postseason run.
Holtville, which found itself on the losing side of the AHSAA Class 5A state championship last spring, returns three of its top pitchers and six position starters from a year ago.
Those returners, along with a solid squad of youngsters, has head coach Scott Tubbs excited about the 2023 baseball season.
“What we accomplished last year was last year,” Tubbs said. “You can feed off of it, but you can’t hang your hat on that. This is a brand new group for us. We have a lot of the same guys on the field for us, but this is a new group. We have to find our own way. If everything lines up the right way, I like our chances.”
Holtville’s team will start and end with its production on the pitcher’s mound. The team lost ace Todd Wilson to graduation, but returns both Tanner Potts and Southern Miss commit Drey Barrett to the mound after successful 2022 seasons.
Potts went 7-2 last season with a 2.70 earned run average, while Barrett went 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA. Along side them is Randy Davis, who is back after not pitching in 2022 due to an arm injury.
The Central Alabama CC signee went 7-2 with a 2.03 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 innings his sophomore season in 2021.
The Bulldogs will also look towards some new names on the mound. Ethan Alston, a sidearm pitcher, and Markus Broderick will both be looked on to pitch many innings.
“Randy is back to 100% health this season,” Tubbs said. “He was that one guy we were missing last year. And now that guy is back. You know what Tanner is going to give you every outing, and Drey is a high-caliber arm who throws the ball very hard and with command. If some of these young guys can step up the way we need them to and have somewhat of a breakout season, we’re going to be pretty dang good.”
In the field, Holtville returns almost its entire infield.
Potts returns as one of the most reliable third basemen in the area, and Broderick will play third base when Potts is on the mound. Barrett and Jacksonville State signee Sam Silas will both play the middle infield, while Davis plays first base interchangeably with Lane Talley.
In the outfield, Weston Tubbs returns in left field as the lone outfield starter, while Broderick will patrol centerfield when he’s not pitching or at third base. In right field is Alston, but Holtville has some young depth as well.
Freshman Kelan Kimbro will platoon in the outfield when needed.
One of last season’s outfield starters, Braxton Potts, has made the move to catcher. There’s a tough battle at catcher between Potts and two young players, but Potts looks to lead the pack there.
The junior hit .402 last season with 33 hits in 33 games.
“Braxton has kind of taken the catching duties, but we have two other pretty good guys behind them,” Tubbs said. “The catcher spot is our biggest dogfight for positions right now. But Braxton has taken that spot for the moment.
The Bulldogs are hopeful for another deep postseason run for the third-consecutive season. All six of Holtville’s returning starters hit over .360 last season and recorded a combined 223 hits last season.
On the mound, they combined for nearly 20 wins and over 100 innings pitched.
“I really do like our maturity level this year,” Tubbs said. “This group has played a lot of games together and had a lot of success together. The returning guys know it’s their responsibility on how to get to where we need to get to. The young guys have an idea, but now the pressure is put on them.”