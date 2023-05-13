The Holtville baseball team is headed back to the state championship.
Holtville swept Demopolis, 7-4 and 6-0, on Friday and Saturday in the AHSAA Class 5A semifinals. The Bulldogs (26-14) will now play for the 5A state championship for the second-straight season.
Holtville will face Sardis on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Game 2 will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville State University with Game 3 to follow if needed.
“This was probably the hottest series we’ve had and our guys were able to fight through the humidity and the heat,” Holtville coach Scott Tubbs said. “Tanner (Potts) gave us a great effort on the mound yesterday and we came up with some big hits late. Today, Drey (Barrett) got on the mound and was lights out. He was very efficient and had command of all three pitches in the zone.”
After scouting Demopolis earlier in the week, Tubbs and his coaching staff decided to shake up the pitching rotation. Instead of starting Randy Davis in Game 1, Potts in Game 2, and Barrett in Game 3, Potts took the mound in Game 1.
He pitched as he usually does, and pitched a complete game on 103 pitches and allowed only three runs to grab the Game 1 win. To help himself out, he reached base four times while Lane Talley drove in two runs.
In Game 2, Barrett took the mound and pitched one of his best performances of his career. He allowed only three hits and no runs while striking out nine batters. He pitched all seven innings on only 80 pitches.
“Drey worked ahead of every batter,” Tubbs said. “When you do stuff like that on the mound you’re always going to give yourself an opportunity. Plus we swung the bat really well today. I think we had two runs in each of the first three innings. With the way Drey was pitching, six runs was plenty good enough today.”
While Davis did not take the mound with both Potts and Barrett pitching complete game wins, he came through in the clutch at the plate.
In the 6-0 series-clinching win on Saturday, Davis went 2-for-4 and drove in four of the six runs scored in the game. In the bottom of the first inning, he stepped up and deposited a two-run single to center field to score Potts and Sam Silas.
In the bottom of the second, he stepped back up to the plate, this time with two outs, and hit a double to left field to score both Potts and Silas again.
In the third, Randy Bridges and Silas each hit RBI singles to push the lead to 6-0.
“Randy had the first four RBIs for us today,” Tubbs said. “For our team, there’s no superstars. Everyone is pulling from the same end of the rope. None of these guys care who gets the glory as long as it gets done. Certain guys are stepping up in big moments for us.”