The Holtville baseball team enters the postseason playing its best baseball of the season.
Holtville, the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 6 champions, will host Rehobeth, the No. 2 seed out of Area 3, on Friday night in the first round of the playoffs. Friday’s doubleheader is set for 4:30 and 7 p.m., with Game 3 being played on Saturday if necessary.
The Bulldogs are hitting their stride at the right time, having won nine consecutive games and 12 of their last 13. Holtville’s last loss came on March 29 in an area loss to Marbury. Since then, Holtville has outscored its last nine opponents by 71 runs.
“I think we’re playing pretty well,” Holtville coach Scott Tubbs said. “We have our moments from time to time, but they’re high school kids. They’re going to make mistakes. They’re eliminating some of those mistakes that we were making early in the year and we’re playing pretty good. I can’t complain. I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now.”
While Holtville is hitting its stride, Rehobeth has been on a slow stretch. The Rebels are 15-9 on the season and finished area play 2-2, losing two to area winner Headland.
They’ve lost six of their last eight games, with it’s only two wins during that stretch coming against Montgomery and Dothan.
Despite the stretch, the Rebels have shown they can compete with solid teams this year. They’re allowing less than four runs per game, and their lineup is producing roughly seven runs per game.
Even during their losing stretch, they’re still scoring runs. They’ve scored 51 runs over the last eight games, averaging just over six runs per game during the 2-6 stretch.
“I think they have one or two pretty good arms on the mound, and that’s going to be the biggest thing,” Tubbs said. “They have a lefty that’s pretty good. After that, I think they have some guys who can swing the bat real well. I’ve been told they’re pretty scrappy and put some pressure on you.”
Holtville has the talent on the mound to combat a talented lineup. Senior southpaw Todd Wilson will start Game 1, much like he has all season. Wilson has only a 2-1 record in nine appearances this year, but he leads the team in innings pitched and has a 2.33 ERA.
He’s not the only threat on the mound, however. Tanner Potts (5-1, 3.42 ERA) and Drey Barrett (4-0, 2.31 ERA) are also starters who can make a lineup look silly, while Kason Shaffer has come out of the bullpen and pitched well as of late.
The team also pitched last year’s ace, Randy Davis, for the first time last week against Jemison. He only pitched 1.2 innings for his first outing of the season, but he could see innings if needed. Tubbs said Davis is not the guy they’re looking to throw right now, but he could step on the mound if the opportunity presented itself.
With or without him, he feels confident in his pitching staff.
“Every one of those four or five guys can get the job done,” Tubbs said. “It’s just if we’re playing good defense. I am pretty confident in our pitching going in as long as we pitch to contact. I think we’ll be ok. We get in trouble when we try to do too much. When we try to overthrow or strike guys out. As long as we let the guys let behind us play, we’re usually in good shape.”