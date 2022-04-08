The Holtville baseball team used strong pitching performances and some late game heroics to finish off a sweep of Elmore County in area play on Thursday night.
Holtville beat Elmore County twice on Thursday, winning 6-5 in nine innings in Game 2 of the series and 4-3 in the final game, to finish off the sweep of Elmore County on the year. That comes after Holtville also one Game 1 on Monday, 6-3.
Holtville, which has won five straight AHSAA Class 5A, Area 5 games, is now 21-5 and has a 5-1 area record. The Bulldogs now have complete control of their own fate and will clinch the area championship with two wins against Jemison next week.
Elmore County, now 3-3 in the area, will place Marbury (4-2) next week and the Panthers must win the series to make the playoffs.
“Getting the first game was huge,” Holtville coach Scott Tubbs said. “That was really big and we needed to win that for region standings. We didn’t swing it particularly well, but we played good defense and gave ourselves a chance. I like the way we fight. We could be a little better, but I like the way we fight when we need to.”
Holtville came from behind to win both games on Thursday. In the first game of the doubleheader, Elmore County led 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning , but the Bulldogs were able to load the bases with one out after two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice bunt.
After a batter struck out two leave the bases loaded with two outs, Todd Wilson stole home to tie the game, 5-5. The next batter struck out to send the game to the ninth inning.
In the ninth inning, Mikey Forney walked, stole second base, then scored on a walkoff single from Braxton Potts, to win 6-5.
In the second game, Elmore County led 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, and just needed three outs to salvage a win in the series. Holtville, however, had other plans.
Randy Davis singled to right field to start the inning, then a walk put two runners on. After both runners advance to scoring position after a wild pitch, both runs came across to score on a play with both a fielding error and throwing error in the infield.
Sam Silas stood on second base after hitting into the error, then he came around to score the game-winning run on a walkoff single by Tanner Potts.
“I think their fight says a lot about their character,” Tubbs said. “There’s not a whole lot of quit in them. Sometimes I wonder about their focus, but they don’t quit and they work hard. They know at any moment, the game can change. We manufactured some runs and it was kind of a big deal for our guys. It says a lot going into the next series and possibly playoffs.”
While the hitting was inconsistent for the Bulldogs for much of the series, Holtville was able to rely on exceptional games from all of the pitchers that Tubbs put on the mound.
In Game 1, Tanner Potts pitched six innings and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five batters. He earned the win while Wilson came in to close the game and earned the save with two strikeouts.
In Game 2, Wilson started and pitched eight innings. He allowed 14 hits and five runrs, but struck out six batters and kept his team in the game. Senior Kason Shaffer came in and pitched one inning and earned the win after the walkoff.
Drey Barrett pitched Game 3 and allowed only four hits and two runs, both unearned, in six innings of work. He struck out six Elmore County batters. Once again, Shaffer entered late in the game and was given the win after the walkoff.
“This series, I thought all three pitchers were very efficient,” Tubbs said. “They worked ahead in counts and were not behind in counts a lot. Tanner threw 80 something pitches, while Todd through a little over 100 and Drey threw about 90. All three of them gave us a chance, and Kason did a great job coming in and closing for us both games. It’s kind of neat when you can come in and get two wins in one day in relief.”