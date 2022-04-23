Two dominant performances from its top two pitchers led Holtville not only to the second round of the playoffs on Friday, but also the most single-season wins in school history.
Holtville swept Rehobeth, 5-4 and 4-0, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs. The Bulldogs are now 28-5, good for the most wins in school history in a single season. The Bulldogs also advance to the second round of the playoffs next week and will host Demopolis.
“It was big for us,” Holtville coach Scott Tubbs said of breaking the school record. “I think in the history of the school, the most wins are 27. This win puts us at 28. That’s so big for these kids to be able to knock off a number like that. That’s not our ultimate goal though. Our ultimate goal is to keep winning and keep playing. But yeah, it’s pretty nice for them to be able to accomplish that.”
Holtville’s Tanner Potts pitched a complete game win in Game 1 of the series to take the 1-0 lead, then the Bulldogs’ ace took the mound in Game 2. Wilson tossed 6 1/3 innings of two-hit baseball to shut out Rehobeth.
Wilson struck out nine batters in his performance. To end the first inning, Wilson went down on the mound with cramps, but toughed out the pain and went on to pitch 5+ more innings.
Wilson allowed multiple hitters to reach scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but he never faltered and got out of the jam each time. He struck out back-to-back batters in the fourth with two on base, then ended a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout in the fifth inning.
Kason Shaffer came in and pitched the final 2/3 of the seventh inning and secured the shutout and series sweep. He retired his only two batters faced on a strikeout and a groundout to second base.
“They both were very consistent tonight and threw to contact,” Tubbs said of his pitching. “They gave our defense a chance to play and they just weren’t doing too much. We’re throwing more than one pitch for a strike and we made them swing at pitches we wanted them to swing at. When they do that, they aren’t going to barrel many up. I was pretty please out of Tanner and Todd. They were both big time efforts on the mound.”
The offense wasn’t the usual Holtville offense, but Tubbs’ lineup came through when he needed them to.
In Game 1, tied 4-4 in the sixth inning, Wilson doubled with one out to give the Bulldogs a base runner. After taking third base on a passed ball, Sam Silas singled in the game-winning run.
In Game 2, the two teams were tied 0-0 in the top of the third inning when Drey Barrett had the biggest at-bat of the night. With two on and one out, Barrett hit a triple into the right-center gap. As he slid into third base, a Rehobeth errant throw landed in the dugout so Barrett was awarded home.
That put Holtville up, 3-0, and that was all the offense Wilson and company needed on the mound.
“In that second game, Drey came up with a big time hit and scored three runs there,” Tubbs said. “That gave us an early 3-0 lead and with Todd cruising like he was, a three-run lead was pretty safe. Once we got that, I was pretty confident we were going to finish.”