With very little size inside, Horseshoe Bend’s boys basketball team knew it was going to have to live and die by the 3-point shot. Sometimes that strategy works, but sometimes shooters go cold.
That’s what happened Thursday night as the Generals took on Holtville in non-area action. Horseshoe Bend started out hot from beyond the arc, which allowed the game to stay close despite Holtville coming out strong. But after making three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, the Generals couldn’t quite find their shot after that. Meanwhile the Bulldogs made their presence known on the boards and pulled away for a 54-32 victory.
“We went very cold,” Horseshoe Bend coach Chad Kison said. “That was our main thing; we couldn’t shoot the ball at all. We got some good looks; they just weren’t falling.”
It was the exact opposite for Holtville though. The Bulldogs scored in a variety of ways, especially early on. While most of their points came inside where they had a clear height advantage, they also got a big boost from Braxton Buck who got hot himself from the 3-point line. He finished with three in the first half and five on the game.
“We came out shooting well and that’s something that’s really important that we’ve been working on,” Holtville coach Michael Collins said. “When we get a chance to shoot the ball, we’ve gotta make that stuff count. When it doesn’t count, we gotta go in and get the rebound. Last time we were here in this gym, Nalijah Heard put 42 (points) on us. We were taller then too but they ate us up on the rebounds, so I reminded them of that and said, ‘These boards are ours.’”
Whatever Collins said to put a fire under his guys on the glass definitely worked. Holtville out-rebounded Horseshoe Bend, 38-26, and it got boards from a myriad of sources. Every player who got on the court had at least one rebound and five Bulldogs had at least five. Drake Baker and Brady White led the way with eight, while Jackson Hand and Payton Coburn pulled down seven apiece. Richie Hicks contributed six.
Holtville also keyed in on Horseshoe Bend’s Cole Johnson, who was coming off a 22-point performance last week. Collins said the main focus was to take Johnson out of the game and the Bulldogs did just that. Johnson had only one 3-pointer Thursday night and although there were several others who stepped up around him, the Generals didn’t put together enough scoring to overcome Holtville.
“It’s going to be tough for us to (score inside) because we just don’t have any height,” Kison said. “It’s going to have to be of an inside then outside game though. We gotta get more stuff going to the basket, not necessary post shooting but using some cuts and things like that to get things going. Every look we had was open though.”
On the flip side, Horseshoe Bend did a fine job taking away Holtville leading scorer Baker. Although he still finished with 10 points, Baker is the kind of player who can threaten for double that on any night.
The Generals don’t have a lot of height but there was one particular standout, and that was Aubrey Hill who finished with a game-high 11 rebounds and he also contributed five points and an assist.
“I was just bragging on him,” Kison said. “He’s not real big and he doesn’t jump the best but he uses his body well and he has a good attitude. He works hard inside to get what he does. I’ve been very proud of him the last two games; he’s done well for me.”