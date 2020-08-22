It will be a Thursday night to remember at Holtville. A Week 0 tradition — the jamboree — was in order after the Bulldogs’ opener with Goshen was canceled.
Holtville found an opponent: Southside Selma, a team which saw a five-game improvement in 2019.
It took 31 of the possible 32 minutes for Holtville to finally grab its first lead, which turned into a 21-20 victory for the shorthanded Bulldogs at Boykin-Chapman Field on Thursday.
The shortened game had the intensity of a regular season contest, and the final five minutes provided both teams an opportunity to see who would come through in a pressure moment.
Welcome back to football.
“We needed this game,” Holtville head coach Jason Franklin said. “We didn’t have much time to get everything in this week, but the kids played hard. Our defense played very well, but we still gave up some big plays and fourth downs.”
The Bulldogs, who played without seven starters, trailed the Panthers 21-20 after a 45-yard touchdown pass from Christopher Thomas to Mariyon Johnson with 5:17 remaining.
Holtville running back Shawn Brackett scored his second touchdown from 11 yards out with 57 seconds remaining for the game-winning score.
Holtville drove 70 yards in four minutes and 20 seconds, converting twice on fourth down. Brackett set up his game-winner with a 20-yard run which took the Bulldogs to the Panthers 25. The Panthers gave up a fourth down with an offsides penalty with 1:05 remaining.
“That last drive showed a lot about what our team could be,” Franklin said. “Southside Selma has a great team. (Panthers head coach Charles) Moody is doing a good job over there. I’m proud of the way our guys handled their first bout with adversity this season.”
Brackett carried the ball nine times for 80 yards for Holtville. Brackett’s 41-yard run down the Holtville sideline tied the game at 14 on the Bulldogs’ first second-half drive.
Buck completed 13 of 19 passes for 98 yards and two interceptions. Brady White caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Ingram to put Holtville on the board.
Thomas completed 14 of 24 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Southside Selma. Johnson finished with six receptions for 150 yards. The Panthers defense got three sacks on Holtville quarterback Braxton Buck.
Holtville, officially 1-0 after Goshen’s forfeit, hosts West Blocton for its season opener and its Senior Night next Friday.