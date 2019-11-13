After seeing both the boys and girls basketball teams go winless in Class 4A Area 5 play last season, Holtville may not seem like it has a lot to look forward to when it returns to the hardwood next week. The Bulldogs are closing in on their season opener at Chilton County on Monday and despite coming off tough seasons, both teams are looking to stay positive and hope to get some big production from some key returning players.
The Holtville boys team finished with 10 wins last season but it was swept by all three area opponents including a 24-point loss in the area tournament to end the season. While the Bulldogs will have to find a way to replace two starters, coach Michael Collins believes his team is built a little better as a whole and he expects it to be led once again by Drake Baker.
“It means a lot to have a guy like him back,” Collins said. “Drake knows his future is probably in a football program somewhere but I think he’s a basketball guy at heart. He loves the game and has a heart for this team.”
Baker averaged 17.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game last season, leading the Bulldogs in both categories. And while Baker is expected to be the focus, Collins said the surrounding pieces and style of play could look a lot different due to the personnel changes.
Dajon Reeves and JaDarius Carter both graduated from last year’s team so Collins knows his team will lose a lot of athleticism but he hopes the Bulldogs can make up for it in other areas.
“It’s going to be a different type of basketball,” Collins said. “You lose guys every year. We’re going to miss Dajon and JaDarius but we have some new ways to get that production back. I think we’ll be OK.”
While Collins is still making decisions on his final roster, he does seem to have a good grasp on what his starting lineup will look like to begin the season. Baker will take up the starting forward spot but Collins said he expects to run a lot of guards and shooters to surround Baker when opposing defenses collapse on the post.
Jackson Hand returns as the starting point guard but he will split some of the ball handling with Brady White. Braxton Buck is expected to be one of the top sharpshooters again as he takes up another starting spot on the outside.
Richie Hicks and Luc Cyr both hope to provide an extra boost with more playing time at the varsity level. Collins called Hicks one of the most technically sound players he has ever coached while Cyr is moving up a level after leading the JV team in scoring last season.
“We have always had a smaller varsity team,” Collins said. “We’re thinking about bringing some extra guys up but I don’t think depth will be an issue. We can give teams different looks with what we have.”
The Holtville girls team is hoping to take a step forward as the Bulldogs continue to search for their first win since January 2016. The team saw some improvement under coach Jason Franklin last season but there was still a long way to go and Franklin said he believes that gap has closed.
“Last year, it was not ever about going out to get a win or nothing,” Franklin said. “It was about learning how to play and learning to score. We needed those small victories. Now, our goal is to put a victory on there.”
Holtville has the most returning experience on its roster since 2015 but the girls did have to start practice without Franklin as he finished up football season.
However, they got plenty of work in with Collins and assistant coach Carlie Vickers and Franklin expects that to pay off more than any time he could have spent with the team.
“There is already a dramatic improvement,” Franklin said. “It’s great to have a group of coaches working toward a common goal. If we get a win this season, it’s probably going to be more about those two than it is about me.”
The Bulldogs have six players returning from last year and eight total with basketball experience. Kelsey Franklin and Ashonti Gray both saw plenty of playing time last year and will be expected to take over leadership roles on and off the court.
Eighth-graders Holly Smith and Summer Hutchison will be playing in their second varsity year and Franklin expects them to make a big step forward as individuals.
Franklin said the Bulldogs will have to play a five-guard system because they do not have a true post player but he hopes they can use that as an advantage.
“We’re going to try to turn up the pressure and force some turnovers,” Franklin said. “We want to make it chaos for 32 minutes. We aren’t the greatest shooting team so we have to force turnovers and turn those into layups.”