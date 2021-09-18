For the first time since 2010, the Holtville Bulldogs are 3-0 in region play.
Holtville beat Talladega, 31-22, in the mud and rain on Friday night. The Bulldogs, now 4-1 with a 3-0 record in Class 5A, Region 4, took a commanding four-possession lead in the second half before allowing Talladega (0-5, 0-2) to score two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game.
“I’m proud to get out of this game with a win,” head coach Jason Franklin said. “That gets us to 3-0 in the region, so you’re always happy about that part. With the field like it was tonight where the conditions aren’t ideal, sometimes you just have to take one when you get it.”
Holtville wasted no time jumping on the scoreboard. Talladega started the game on offense, and after Holtville forced a 3-and-out, Holtville’s John Williamson blocked a Talladega punt.
The ball rolled into the end zone where Weston Tubbs jumped on the ball to put the Bulldogs up, 6-0, with 10:16 left in the first quarter.
After forcing another 3-and-out on defense, Holtville’s offense got in on the scoring. The Bulldogs capped off an 11 play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Shawn Brackett. The PAT put the Bulldogs up, 13-0.
Talladega scored as time expired in the first quarter on a Malik Williams 2-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7, but Holtville went into halftime with a two-possession lead.
Quarterback Tanner Potts hit Dalton Yarroch on a 28-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was missed again, and Holtville led 19-7.
That score stayed until the fourth quarter. Holtville had three consecutive possessions that resulted in no points. Two penalties, a block in the back and a false start, ruined a promising drive before the half and then a block in the back and a fumble ruined what looked to be a scoring drive to start the second half.
“Penalties at costly times made some big explosive plays get called back, and I feel like there were times we just couldn’t get in a good rhythm,” Franklin said. “I know there are a lot of distractions that come with Homecoming week, but I feel like we were a little more focused this week and we played well at times.”
Brackett stopped the scoring drought with nine minutes left in the game when he cut back across the field and scored on a 18-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up, 25-7. Brackett finished with 14 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Williamson also got in on the scoring after blocking his punt early in the game. With 6:49 left in the fourth quarter, Williamson took a handoff on a jet sweep and scored on a 13-yard touchdown run that put Holtville up, 31-7.
Talladega didn’t quit, however, and scored two late touchdowns to cut the lead to single digits. The Tigers punched in a short touchdown run to cut the lead to 31-14 with 2:56 left in the game, then recovered the onside kick.
The Tigers drove straight back down the field and scored again and punched in the two-point conversion to make the score 31-22 with 50 seconds left.
They attempted another onside kick, but Holtville recovered it and ran out the clock.
“I thought our defense played well for 46 minutes, but it’s a 48-minute game so we have to play until the end going forward,” Franklin said.
Holtville will play at Marbury (2-3) next Friday night at 7 p.m.