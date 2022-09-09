Following three lightning delays on Thursday night, the Holtville Bulldogs couldn’t get enough done to pull out another victory.
Selma defeated Holtville, 18-7, in a region matchup on Thursday night. The Bulldogs, now 2-2 with a 1-1 record in AHSAA Class 5A, Region 3, could only muster up one first-half touchdown in the loss.
“We just never really got off the bus,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “I don’t know if it was the change of game day or what, but we did not play with really good effort. We had opportunities.”
The two teams traded scores in the first half, with Shawn Brackett scoring his ninth rushing touchdown of the year for the Bulldogs to lead, 7-6.
But driving with a chance to extend their lead to eight points, the Bulldogs fumbled the ball and Selma returned it for a touchdown to take a 12-7 lead themselves.
Holtville then traveled all the way back down the field with a chance to take another lead before the half, but came up short on a fourth-down conversion at the four-yard line.
Franklin said the referees initially said the Bulldogs got the first down, but later moved the ball back and signaled that it was now a turnover on downs and granted Selma possession of the ball.
“One of their touchdowns was a fumble recovered, so we could’ve been up by eight points at halftime but we couldn’t get it done,” Franklin said. “No excuses for us to not play like we’re capable of playing. We have to figure out how to put back-to-back wins together.”
Down 12-7 at the half, Holtville was not able to get anything going in the second half. The Saints put together a long scoring drive to go up, 18-7, and that was the final score as the game was riddled with multiple lightning delays.
The Bulldogs now shift their focus to regrouping. Holtville has a bye week on Sept. 16, and their next game is against non-region opponent West Blocton on Sept. 23. They do not play another region game until Sept. 30.